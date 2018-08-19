White House Isn’t Done Yet, Preparing To Revoke Even More Security Clearances – Report

Rumors have been swirling since, and now the Washington Examiner has written that a report from The Washington Post indicates “the White House is readying formal documents to rescind the security clearances of other former and current government officials.”

According to The Washington Post, the move is because “President Trump has demanded (the current and former officials) be punished for criticizing him or playing a role in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, according to senior administration officials.”

Additionally, the report claims that “one senior White House official, who indicated that communications aides, including press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Bill Shine, the newly named deputy chief of staff, have discussed the optimum times to release them as a distraction during unfavorable news cycles.”

When Trump gave his statement about stripping Brennan of his clearance, he hinted at revoking other clearances as well and explained why. Compare his statement to The Washington Post report and decide for yourself:

“More broadly, the issue of Mr. Brennan’s security clearance raises larger questions about the practice of former officials maintaining access to our Nation’s most sensitive secrets long after their time in Government has ended. Such access is particularly inappropriate when former officials have transitioned into highly partisan positions and seek to use real or perceived access to sensitive information to validate their political attacks.

“Any access granted to our Nation’s secrets should be in furtherance of national, not personal, interests. For this reason, I have also begun to review the more general question of the access to classified information by former Government officials.”

It is worth noting that the usual suspects had a meltdown over Brennan’s clearance being removed from him. However, it was crickets from them when another man’s security clearance was revoked last year.. – READ MORE