White House insists door-to-door vaccination volunteers not government workers, US not keeping database

White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed concerns over the Biden administration’s announcement of a plan to go door-to-door to get people vaccinated against coronavirus, providing assurance that the government was not keeping tabs on who is or is not immunized.

Soon after President Biden announced the initiative, critics slammed the idea of the government going to people’s homes and asking about their private medical information. Psaki insisted that this is not what is happening, and that they will be relying on volunteers to do outreach in their communities.

“These are grassroots voices across the country. They are not members of the government, they are not federal government employees,” Psaki said during a Thursday press briefing. “They are volunteers, they are clergy, they are trusted voices in communities that are playing this role and door-knocking.”

Psaki stated that community members have been doing this since April and it has been effective, with vaccination rates among adults going up 3% in Alabama and 4.4% in Florida. – READ MORE

