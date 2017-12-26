White House Insider: There Is Little Doubt Trump Will Pardon Flynn

We are hearing today that President Donald Trump has talked among his inner circle about pardoning Gen. Mike Flynn, according to a White House source.

According to the source, Trump believes Flynn was ambushed during a FBI interview that was spearheaded by FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and conducted by Peter Strzok. Both men are under the microscope now in varying FBI corruption probes. The source said Trump believes Flynn, his one-time National Security Advisor, got a “raw deal.”

Strzok conducted the interview of Flynn with another FBI agent who has yet to be identified.

Strzok has been reassigned to the human resources department of the Bureau and McCabe is trying to retire now with full benefits, according to reports, amid daily revelations about scandals linked to his name.

Flynn recently plead guilty to lying to the FBI as part of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Trump and his White House for alleged connections to the Kremlin.

The White House source said Trump is disgusted with the FBI, especially McCabe and believes all cases he was involved in should be looked at by the Inspector General and perhaps even the Justice Department to see “what has been tainted.”

The Inspector General has been investigating McCabe and the FBI for nearly a year. A report on FBI corruption is expected in January, 2018.

Flynn could be pardoned as early as Fall 2018, the source said.

-30-

