White House: Hamas to Blame for Violence in Gaza (VIDEO)

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said that Hamas is responsible for the violence and deaths in Gaza, and that Israel has the right to defend itself, during a press conference on Monday. – READ MORE

"Hamas has intentionally and cynically provoking this response and, as the secretary of state said, Israel has the right to defend itself."

