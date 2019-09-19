White House, DOJ Gun Control Proposal Includes Universal Background Checks

A White House and Department of Justice proposal containing gun control ideas is now available for public consumption.

CNN White House correspondent Elaina Plott tweeted a copy of the document:

This is the broad outline of the background-checks proposal that the White House and Bill Barr are giving Republicans on the Hill. Document, first reported by @amber_athey, here: pic.twitter.com/BLS5bfGIjD — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) September 18, 2019

The document clearly shows the White House and DOJ adopting the structure of the Manchin-Toomey gun control bill as a guide: “Consistent with the Manchin-Toomey-draft legislation, a background check requirement would be extended to all commercial sales, including sales at gun shows.”

The document shows the Manchin-Toomey background checks–i.e., universal background checks–would include issuance of a "bill of sale" and the preservation of a "chain of title." Sellers would have the option of preserving record of the sale or allowing a Federal Firearm License holder to record the sale.