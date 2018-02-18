White House devises new guidelines for security background checks

White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly announced an overhaul Friday of the government’s system for managing security-clearance investigations, after the embarrassing case of a top aide to President Trump who kept working amid domestic-abuse allegations.

In a five-page memo, Mr. Kelly acknowledged mistakes and put the responsibility on the FBI and Justice Department to hand-deliver updates on background investigations.

“The American people deserve a White House staff that meets the highest standards and that has been carefully vetted — especially those who work closely with the president or handle sensitive national security information,” Mr. Kelly wrote. “We should — and in the future, must — do better.”

Copies of the memo went to White House counsel Don McGahn, national security adviser H.R. McMaster, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray.

