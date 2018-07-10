White House: ‘Deeply disturbing’ for Cynthia Nixon to call ICE a ‘terrorist organization’

The White House says it is “deeply disturbing” that liberal New York gubernatorial candidate and former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon is referring to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency as a “terrorist organization.”

“It’s deeply disturbing that Cynthia Nixon has no clue of what ICE does to protect Americans and New Yorkers every day from dangerous criminals, terrorists, child smugglers and human traffickers,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Monday.

Nixon, who is attempting to position herself to the left of incumbent Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has repeatedly used the phrase to describe the federal government agency that enforces immigration laws.

Nixon, who has joined the liberal calls for the abolishment of ICE, recently tweeted: “I can think of no better description than to call ICE a terrorist organization.” – READ MORE

Vice President Mike Pence issued a forceful response to New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon after she called Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) a “terrorist organization.”

His response came on the same day that he spoke at ICE headquarters and defended the agency amid calls to abolish it:

The calls to abolish @ICEgov are not just outrageous – they're irresponsible. Abolishing ICE would mean more illegal immigration, more violent crime, more vicious gangs, more drugs, and more human trafficking. #IStandWithICE pic.twitter.com/MWTF4x8PG4 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 6, 2018

In 2017 ICE made 4,818 gang arrests (796 were MS-13) and just last week busted a child sex trafficking ring — yet top Dems like Cynthia Nixon call our ICE agents “terrorists.” Despicable. https://t.co/x0phQWbbru — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) July 6, 2018

Last year ICE agents rescued 518 human trafficking victims and 904 children subjected to exploitation — yet top Dems like Cynthia Nixon call ICE agents “terrorists.” What a disgrace. https://t.co/x0phQWbbru — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) July 6, 2018

The vice president touted ICE arrests and the amount of people that the agency rescued from human trafficking and child exploitation. – READ MORE

