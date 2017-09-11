White House counsel Don McGahn and former chief of staff Reince Priebus lawyer up

White House counsel Don McGahn and former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus have both retained counsel, which comes just days after news broke that special counsel Robert Muller and his team were seeking interviews with six key people close to the administration.

According to a report from Law360.com, both McGahn and Priebus have hired William Bruck of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP.

The special counsel also wants to interview James Burnham, who serves as a deputy to McGahn, former press secretary Sean Spicer, interim Communications Director Hope Hicks, and Josh Raffel, who is an aide to Jared Kushner. – READ MORE