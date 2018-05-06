White House Correspondents’ Association Exposed: Regularly Spends About 85% of WHCD Revenue on Annual Party, Not Scholarships

The White House Correspondents’ Association (Whca) Has Long-cited Its Scholarships For Aspiring Journalists To Justify The Tax-exempt Charitable Status Of Its Blow-out, Televised Annual Dinner, But Only A Small Fraction Of The Irs-designated 501(C)(3) Organization’s Fundraising Is Awarded To Students.

Last year, just 13.4 percent of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner’s revenue went to scholarships. As Columbia Journalism Review‘s Karen K. Ho reported:

[T]he dinner cost $553,719 to put on, and generated $806,250 in ticket sales and donations. (A detailed accounting of the 2018 event isn’t yet available.) Less than half of the contributions—$108,000—went to 25 scholarships; the rest went to general operating expenses like the organization’s searchable pool report archive or programming like panels with former White House secretaries. And the WHCA as a whole netted just over $29,000 for the fiscal year ending in October 2017.

$452,817 was spent on the venue and food, $24,191 on host Hasan Minhaj and other entertainment, and $76,711 for the percent of the executive director’s salary spent working on the dinner, as well as payments to vendors and event staff for a total of $553,719.

In 2016, it was even worse. The Washington Post reported the annual dinner was “nearly the entire source of [the association’s] annual revenue of around $600,000.” That year, the association awarded “about $77,500 to 18 students,” Money‘s Kaitlin Mulhere reported. “That’s small change compared to the incredible amount of money spent on and around what’s been dubbed D.C.’s Nerd Prom,” she added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1