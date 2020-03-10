White House Confirms Trump Has Not Been Tested for Coronavirus

The White House is responding to the growing concerns about President Donald Trump’s health amid the coronavirus outbreak.

After Trump’s briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a press release.

She wrote, “The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him.”

She continued with a reminder about the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, “Per current CDC guidelines, medical professionals should base testing decisions on patient symptoms and exposure history.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --