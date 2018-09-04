White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly Just Crushed Lib Journalism Hero Bob Woodward; He’s a Liar

Liberal journalism hero Bob Woodward is a liar, per general Kelly.

Ouch.

Woodward claimed Kelly called Trump and “idiot” in his new book which appears to be filled with little more than high school gossip about the White House.

Kelly says that is a flat out lie.

Statement from White House Chief of Staff, General John Kelly: pic.twitter.com/LUN8cDr3N5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018