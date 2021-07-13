White House Calls on Cities To Use COVID-19 Funding To Combat Crime, Gun Violence

The White House is encouraging cities to use funding from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to invest in law enforcement to combat crime and gun violence.

“We know that the rise in violent crime over the last 18 months is a complex and multi-dimensional challenge for communities around the country, and that it requires a comprehensive response,” a memo written by senior White House officials Susan Rice, Gene Sperling, and Julie Rodriguez says.

It continues, “And we know that cities and states need a strong partner in the federal government to get that done. That’s why we’ve been heartened to see communities moving already to use the funding in the Rescue Plan to bolster public safety.”

The memo lists the cities currently using funds to improve public safety, including Tucson, Philadelphia, Albuquerque, Kansas City, and Syracuse.

“The core of the President’s plan is a partnership with cities and states, equipping local leaders with historic levels of federal funding and a range of tools to address the multifaceted challenge of gun violence,” the memo reads. – READ MORE

