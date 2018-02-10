White House Budget Plans Request $3 Billion Downpayment for New Bollard Fencing

The White House plans to request $3 billion in funding for President Donald Trump’s long-promised wall on the Southern border in its upcoming budget, according to a senior administration official.

The White House budget will be released on Monday, despite Congress currently negotiating a two year spending agreement.

However, the requested funding will be used for 18-foot bollard fences, not structures similar to the new 30-foot prototype walls recently built in San Diego.

The estimated $3 billion boost in funding for the wall was described as a “downpayment” by an official briefing a small group of reporters. – READ MORE

The Arizona senator is back in the donkey’s saddle again, this time on immigration. According to The Washington Post, along with Delaware Democrat Sen. Chris Coons, he’s proposing a “bipartisan” immigration plan that would effectively block the wall along our southern border, and give in to the Democrats completely when it comes to former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for illegal immigrants.

The bill, introduced Monday, “would grant permanent legal status to undocumented immigrants known as ‘dreamers’ and start bolstering security along the U.S.-Mexico border,” according to The Post’s report.

“But the measure would not immediately authorize spending the $25 billion President Trump is seeking to fortify the border with new wall and fence construction. Some Republicans are seeking at least $30 billion.”

That’s not where the problems end, however. The legislation “would grant legal status to dreamers who have been in the country since 2013 — a larger pool of undocumented immigrants than the 1.8 million Trump supports legalizing.”

“The bill says nothing about curbing family-based legal migration or making changes to the diversity lottery program — two other priorities for Trump and conservative Republicans,” The Post adds. – READ MORE