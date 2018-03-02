White House blasts report of H.R. McMaster ouster as ‘fake news’

The White House on Thursday shot down a report that H.R. McMaster was being forced out as national security adviser.

President Trump dismissed the NBC News report as “fake news,” said National Security Council spokesman Michael Anton.

“I was just with President Trump and H.R. McMaster in the Oval Office. President Trump said that the NBC News story is ‘fake news,’ and told McMaster that he is doing a great job,” said Mr. Anton.

“We frequently face rumor and innuendo about senior administration officials,” said White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah. “There are no personnel announcements at this time.” – READ MORE

