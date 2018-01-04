White House Blasts Michael Wolff Book as ‘Trashy Tabloid Fiction’

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement condemning a new tell-all book about the Trump administration by Michael Wolff.

“This book is filled with false and misleading accounts from individuals who have no access or influence with the White House,” Sanders said.

Wolff cites more than 200 interviews with sources for the book and multiple meetings at the White House over a period of 18 months.

“Participating in a book that can only be described as trashy tabloid fiction exposes their sad, desperate attempts at relevancy,” she said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *