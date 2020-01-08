White House Blasts CNN: “The Public Once Again Falls Victim to Irresponsible ‘Reporting’”

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham blasted CNN Tuesday night for airing an apparently false report concerning an address from President Donald Trump in their eagerness “to be first to break news.”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins cited CNN Senior Washington Correspondent Jeff Zeleny when she posted Tuesday, “Aides are making urgent preparations at this hour for Trump to address the nation, per . The specific timing & could be delayed given we are still learning info but two officials say a speech is being prepared and plans are being made for Oval address.”

Yet Grisham said CNN did not even attempt to confirm the report.

"This is not true – was never true – & no one even attempted to confirm with the press office before tweeting," tweeted Grisham. "In a race to be first to break news, the public once again falls victim to irresponsible 'reporting' by ."