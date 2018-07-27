True Pundit

Politics

White House Attacked For Barring CNN Reporter. Take A Look At How Obama Treated Journalists. (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

But the outrage directed against the Trump Administration for an action that in retrospect seems logical was nowhere to be found when the Obama Administration mistreated reporters over its long tenure. One determined Twitter user went to great lengths to document the abuses perpetuated by the Obama Administration against journalists:

READ MORE

 

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

White House Attacked For Barring CNN Reporter. Take A Look At How Obama Treated Journalists.
White House Attacked For Barring CNN Reporter. Take A Look At How Obama Treated Journalists.

A brouhaha erupted from media outlets after the White House barred Kaitlan Collins, a White House correspondent for CNN, from attending a public appearance by President Trump in the Rose Garden on Wednesday.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: