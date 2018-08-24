White House Announces Major Plans for First Lady — Will She Get Hit with Criticism?

The office of first lady Melania Trump revealed this week that she will be making her first trip to Africa in October. She plans to educate herself on issues facing that continent’s children — while highlighting the successful humanitarian work underway there, The Wall Street Journal and other outlets reported.

“This will be my first time traveling to Africa, and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history,” Mrs. Trump said of the trip in an Associated Press report on the developments.

“We are a global society and I believe it is through open dialogue and the exchanging of ideas that we have a real opportunity to learn from one another.”

"I look forward to highlighting the successful humanitarian work and development programs being done in many of the countries," she continued.

CNN contributor and prominent Trump-basher Ana Navarro mocked Melania Trump on Monday, tweeting that the first lady has suffered “oxygen deprivation to the brain.”

The comment comes as Navarro apparently interrupted her own vacation to hurl insults at the nation’s first lady, as Breitbart noted.

Navarro was responding to the first lady’s comments at Monday’s summit on cyberbullying.

At that venue, Mrs. Trump talked with passion about the importance of responsible social media usage. “Let’s face it: Most children are more aware of the benefits and pitfalls of social media than some adults,” she said. “But we still need to do all we can to provide them with information and tools for successful and safe online habits.”

“On vacay & I swore I’d stay off political twitter,” Navarro tweeted in response. “But damn, girlfriend’s lack of self-awareness & any sense of shame for her husband’s use of the Presidency to bully others, is hard to ignore.”

On vacay & I swore I’d stay off political twitter.

But damn, girlfriend’s lack of self-awareness & any sense of shame for her husband’s use of the Presidency to bully others, is hard to ignore.

Only plausible explanation here is, Melania suffered oxygen deprivation to the brain. https://t.co/o93MONfeUl — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 20, 2018

Then Navarro added a comment about "oxygen deprivation."