White House Already Having To Deal With ‘Ethical Headache’ Created By Kamala Harris’ Niece: Report

The Biden administration is already facing ethics issues surrounding Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris, who they are reportedly concerned is “leveraging her relationship with her aunt” to advance her own interests.

The White House’s alleged concern comes after President Joe Biden has repeatedly been dogged over accusations that members of his family have benefited from their relationship with him when he was a senator and vice president.

“The Vice President and her family will uphold the highest ethical standards and it’s the White House’s policy that the Vice President’s name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities that could reasonably be understood to imply an endorsement or support,” Sabrina Singh, a spokesperson for Harris, said in a statement.

“But the policy has been trickier to enforce with Meena than some other family members, given how much Kamala’s image is intertwined with her business projects,” Politico reported. “After Biden was officially declared the winner last November, transition ethics lawyers informed Meena that she could sell the rest of her Kamala-themed apparel but could not restock the items. Phenomenal’s ‘Kamala Harris Swimsuit,’ ‘phenomenal Kamala Tank,’ and ‘Kamala T-shirt,’ that appeared on the site last fall are no longer sold.” – READ MORE

