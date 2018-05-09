White House aides telling Trump to fire Pruitt: report

Senior White House staffers have reportedly pushed President Trump to fire Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruittamid mounting ethics controversies.

The New York Times, citing two top administration officials, reported that the president may be dialing back his previously staunch support of Pruitt.

One official told the newspaper that the White House is starting to view the EPA head’s spate of ethics problems as a “bottomless pit.”

White House staffers reportedly believe Andrew Wheeler, who was recently confirmed as the deputy EPA administrator, would be just as effective in carrying out Trump’s agenda. – READ MORE

