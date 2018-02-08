Politics
White House aide out after allegations of domestic abuse
White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter announced his resignation Wednesday following a report that he had allegedly abused two of his ex-wives.
While White House senior staff, including Chief of Staff John Kelly, initially defended Porter, the latest report from the DailyMail.com included a photo of one ex-wife’s bruised face. She told the outlet that Porter choked and punched her during their marriage.
Senior staff and press staff were meeting throughout the day on the matter, White House sources said. During the White House briefing on Wednesday, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Porter had been “effective in his role” and the president had “confidence in his performance.”
Sanders also said that Porter would not leave immediately.
“He’s resigning from the White House but will stay on to ensure a smooth transition forward,” Sanders told reporters. – READ MORE
