White House adviser says he got info from China on Hunter Biden and a $1.5 billion payment from the Bank of China

Michael Pillsbury, an informal adviser to the White House on China, told the Financial Times that he received “quite a bit of background” information from his contacts in the country related to Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, and a $1.5 billion payment from the Bank of China.

Pillsbury would not fully divulge the details of the information he received, but did say he found the Chinese to be extremely secretive and guarded about Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China.

“I tried to bring up the topic in Beijing,” Pillsbury told Fox Business last week. “I’ve never seen them get so secretive in my entire life. They would discuss ICBM warheads sooner than talk about what Hunter Biden was doing in China with Vice President Biden.”

While we don’t know what exactly Pillsbury allegedly learned from his Chinese contacts, the $1.5 billion amount referenced is the same as the amount President Donald Trump claimed Hunter Biden received from the Bank of China, although that claim was not backed up with evidence.

Pillsbury would not say whether he was asked by President Trump to ask about the Bidens in China. He later denied that he told FT he received info on the Bidens, but the reporter, Demetri Sevastopulo, shared an email confirming the report.