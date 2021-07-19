White House Admits ‘We’re Flagging Problematic Posts for Facebook That Spread Disinformation’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki admitted Thursday that the Biden administration is “flagging problematic posts for Facebook.”

Psaki outlined how the administration was working with social media companies to stop the spread of misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference.

“This is a big issue of misinformation, specifically on the pandemic,” Psaki said.

“We’ve increased disinformation research and tracking within the surgeon general’s office, we’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.

“We are working with doctors and medical professionals to connected medical experts who are popular with their audiences with accurate information and boost trusted content.”

.@PressSec: “We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/xTCvg3tyFQ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2021

During the briefing, a journalist asked if the press secretary was concerned about the "politicization" of the information surrounding aspects of COVID-19, like vaccines.

