White House: 20,000 Pages Of Documents Provided To Special Counsel

President Trump’s legal team says it has provided Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office with 20,000 pages of documents related to the Russia investigation as part of what it says is an “unprecedented” level of cooperation.

In a list released on Thursday, Trump’s team says more than 20 White House personnel and 17 campaign members have met “voluntarily” with Mueller’s team and Congress.

“The cooperation and transparency are unprecedented,” reads a document provided to reporters.

The White House says that the 20,000 pages of documents provided to Mueller were culled from a review of more than 100,000 pages in all. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

President Donald Trump was bombarded with questions about testifying before special counsel Robert Mueller before he left for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

CNN host Wolf Blitzer said their reporter, Pamela Brown, had an exchange with Trump over whether he would testify under oath about Russian collusion and obstruction of justice:

Brown: Would you do it under oath, Mr. President?

Trump: You mean like Hillary did it under — who said that?

Brown: I have no idea [unintelligible].

Trump: Wait, wait, wait. Do you not have an idea? You really not have an idea? I’ll give you an idea. She didn’t do it under oath. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

President Trump on Friday denied reports that he ordered the firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller in June and only backed down after his White House counsel refused to carry out the instruction and threatened to resign.

Trump, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum, was asked directly about The New York Times’ story and said it was “fake news, folks, fake news. Typical New York Times fake stories.”

The Times’ report said that White House lawyer Don McGahn said he would not deliver the order to the Justice Department, according to The Times, which cites four people familiar with the request by the president.

Trump argued at the time that Mueller could not be fair because of a dispute over golf club fees that he said Mueller owed at a Trump golf club in Sterling, Va, the report said. The president also believed Mueller he had a conflict of interest because he worked for the same law firm that was representing Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner. – READ MORE