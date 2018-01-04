White Guy Who Pretends to Be Black Guy Writes About Urban Strife; “Being Black in Trump Country: Dozens of People Arrested …”

I have no idea why The Intercept is allowing Shaun King to write for it, but hey: What news group isn’t looking for a white guy who pretends to be a black guy so he can hate himself for being a white guy all the way to a writer’s paycheck?

So early in the new year for The Intercept to throw in the towel.

The message, as usual: “I got arrested for doing nothing. It’s the white guy’s fault.”

Look at this race-baiting drivel:

After claiming to find less than an ounce of weed in total — which has a street value of around $150 to $200 and would mean only a ticket in the nearby city of Atlanta — police in Cartersville charged all 70 people gathered for a birthday party — including men, women, boys, and girls, ranging from the ages of 15 to 31 — with drug possession and hauled them off to Bartow County Jail.

A pregnant woman said she was verbally abused and mistreated in jail. Another person said they were threatened with Tasers and locked in actual cages. Some of the attendees were military veterans and college students who were home for the holidays. Others were standout student athletes.

Many of these people’s lives will be ruined because of that small amount of marijuana. Scores of lawyers have been hired; nearly $100,000 in bail money was paid; and good people — who, for all we or the cops know, have never even smoked weed — are wondering if they are about to have a criminal record. Their mugshots were publicly released. Unable to afford bail, many of the men and women who were arrested were then fired from their jobs after they were left in jail for days on end.

“I thought they were just gonna shut the party down and everybody was going to go home,” said Deja Heard, who had rented the home on Airbnb for her 21st birthday. And the partygoers didn’t even understand what was happening: “We did not know what we were going to jail for,” said Nija Guider in an interview with Tyisha Fernandes of Atlanta’s CBS affiliate. Other attendees said police initially had told them to get into the police vans to get warm since it was freezing cold outside — only to keep them there and haul them off to jail.

