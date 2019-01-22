White couple who ‘identify as black’ say their children will be born black

A recently married white couple, who identify as black, claimed on ITV’s “This Morning” show that their future biological children would be born with black skin.

Martina Big said on the show Monday that her doctors have assured her that she would give birth to a black child after undergoing her transformation from a white woman to an African woman, Daily Mail reported.

“Yep, they said they will be black,” Big responded when asked whether or not it was true that doctors had told her that her future children would be born black.

Big, who is an erotic model in Germany, made headlines after having melatonin injections to darken her skin so that she could transform herself from a white woman to a black woman. Big’s husband Michael Eurwen, 31, has also received synthetic hormone injections to darken his skin.

Show host Holly Willoughby told the couple she couldn’t understand how this could be genetically possible and asked if they would still feel close to their baby if it’s born white.

“No, if it’s it a mix of Michael and me,” Big responded. ‘I’m pretty sure it will be black or if it is milk chocolate or a little bit lighter it doesn’t matter.”

The formerly white-skinned woman’s skin color change has been well-documented, according to the Mail. In addition to her skin change, Big’s straight platinum blonde hair is now long, black and curly.

The 30-year-old has undergone multiple plastic surgeries including a nose job, liposuction, and lip fillers to help her reach her goal of becoming an “African woman.”- READ MORE