White Castle customer caught making meth in restaurant

A White Castle customer was caught cooking meth in the fast food chain on Friday, authorities have said.

Just before 11 am Friday, four officers responded to a White Castle in Hobart, IN, after employees called about a customer using a “one pot” method to cook methamphetamine, the Miami Herald reports.

A one pot meth lab is “basically just a bottle filled with chemicals,” Leslie Earhart from Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee told WCYB about the fast technique.

“Some people use Powerade bottles, Gatorade bottles or any type of soda bottle,” Earhart said. – READ MORE

Four officers responded to a White Castle in Hobart, IN, after employees called about a customer using a "one pot" method to cook meth.
