Whistleblower’s lawyer reiterates: ‘Coup’ against President Trump began the week he took office

Mark Zaid — an attorney representing the whistleblower whose complaint against President Donald Trump was used to spur House Democrats’ impeachment probe — has come out in defense of controversial tweets he made in 2017, where he called for a “coup” and “rebellion” against the president.

In a statement to Fox News on Thursday, Zaid reiterated that he meant to use the term “coup” and was describing insider resistance against President Trump that he says began “just a week into” the president’s term.

Also on Thursday, Zaid issued a statement to Fox News in an attempt to clarify what he meant in his controversial messages, and he did not back down, writing:

Those tweets were reflective and repeated the sentiments of millions of people. I was referring to a completely lawful process of what President Trump would likely face as a result of stepping over the line, and that particularly whatever would happen would come about as a result of lawyers.

The coup comment referred to those working inside the Administration who were already, just a week into office, standing up to him to enforce recognized rules of law. – READ MORE