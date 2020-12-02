WHISTLEBLOWER: I Drove ‘Thousands of Ballots’ From New York to Pennsylvania

On Tuesday, a truck driver testified that he had driven thousands of ballots from Bethpage, N.Y., to Lancaster, Pa., two weeks before Election Day. Phill Kline, a former attorney general of Kansas and director of The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, said The Amistad Project had corroborated the truck driver’s story.

“The evidence demonstrates, and it’s through eyewitness testimony that’s been corroborated by others by their eyewitness testimony, that 130,000 to 280,000 completed ballots for the 2020 general election were shipped from Bethpage, New York, to Lancaster, Pennsylvania,” to a facility incapable of processing them, Kline explained in the press conference. A spokeswoman later clarified that the estimate ranges from 144,000 to 288,000 ballots.

“This evidence demands investigation. This evidence demands answers,” Kline insisted. He reported that The Amistad Project is working with the FBI and U.S. attorneys in various jurisdictions to get to the bottom of the story.

Jesse Morgan, the truck driver involved, told his story at the press conference.

"I drive a tractor-trailer for U.S. postal service, a subcontractor. I drive a route route from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Bethpage, New York, to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and back to Lancaster," he explained.

