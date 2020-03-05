Whispers swirl that Michelle Obama could join Democratic ticket as VP

It seems as though there’s a chance the Obamas could be heading back to Washington, DC. Rumors are swirling that former First Lady Michelle Obama could be brought on the Democratic ticket as the running mate—which means she would become vice president should the Democratic nominee beat Donald Trump in November.

According to The Grio: A poll put out by Stanford’s Hoover Institution, along with the Bill Lane Center for the American West and YouGov, shows 31 percent of those asked choose Michelle Obama as vice president. This compares with 19 percent for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) at 18 percent, Stacey Abrams, author and politician from Georgia, garnered 13 percent support, and 10 percent of respondents supported Bay Area billionaire Tom Steyer as the VP. California Gov. Gavin Newsom received 8 percent support.

The poll was conducted across the state between Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 and tallied responses from 1,507 registered voters, according to CBS SF. Researchers first asked the voters whom they wanted to be president, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was chosen by 26 percent of respondents, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, who received 19 percent of the vote, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) who landed 18 percent support and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who received 14 percent support. – READ MORE

