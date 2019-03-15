While Other USC Students Started Classes, Lori Laughlin’s Daughter Sunned Herself In Fiji

While other freshman students who were accepted to the University of Southern through proper procedures were present during the first week of classes last August, social media star Olivia Giannulli, whose parents, actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, are now facing five years in prison for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters Isabella and Olivia got into USC, treated herself to a week in Fiji.

According to The Daily Mail, the day after classes began at USC, Olivia Giannulli posted a picture of herself in Fiji; she reportedly stayed there for the entire week of classes.

One post showed her on the beach with fellow YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain, captioned, “’Honeymoon season.” Another post featured her near palm leaves, captioned, “I like you Fiji, I like you a lot.”

The Daily Mail reported, "The trip was funded by shopping app Dote, who flew a number of social media influencers to the island in exchange for promotional posts. In addition to her Instagram snaps, Olivia also filmed a video of her trip which she uploaded when she returned to school."