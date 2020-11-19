While New Yorkers Suffer Amid Pandemic, Andrew Cuomo Is Getting A Pay Raise

While New York suffers from the results of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the state’s deficit expected to skyrocket to $63 billion over the next four years, guess who’s getting a $25,000 raise starting in January?

Democratic governor Andrew Cuomo, that’s who. His salary will jump from $225,000 to $250,000. He will be the highest-paid governor in the country.

“More than one million residents are out of work, and the unemployment rate is nearly double the national average,” The New York Times reported about New York state at the end of October.

But while Cuomo will be getting his raise, along with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli — all Democrats — New York legislators, judges and commissioners are not entitled to any such thing, according to a Commission on Legislative, Judicial and Executive Compensation (CLJEC) panel, which decided on Monday that there wasn’t room in the state’s budget for that. That decision can be overturned by the state legislature, but that is considered unlikely.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --