While Democrats Were Debating in Detroit, McConnell Approved a Slate of New Conservative Judges

While several Democratic Senators were vying for votes in Detroit, Michigan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) pushed through a slate of conservative judges.

On Tuesday night, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) squared off on the debate stage. While those three Democratic Senators went at it, Senators Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) prepared for their debate performance on Wednesday night.

Leader McConnell has kept the Senate in session until 9:43pm and counting to keep moving judges. We have confirmed four judges and voted to advance 10 more. — Andrew Quinn (@AndrewCQuinn) July 31, 2019

With nearly 15% of the Democratic Senate delegation gathered in Detroit, McConnell approved four more conservative judges and advanced 10 more judges through the nomination process, as McConnell’s speechwriter Andrew Quinn noted on Twitter. – read more