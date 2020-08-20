While De Blasio Mulls Cutting 22,000 Jobs, His Wife’s Staff Cost Roughly $2 Million, Report Says

The wife of New York mayor Bill de Blasio, Chirlane McCray, has, in addition to the eight full-time workers on her staff, “a shadow staff of at least six full-time workers who don’t appear on her official roster,” The City reports. Those 14 people, including a $70,000 videographer who videotaped McCray baking cookies, amounted to a payroll of roughly $2 million per year, the report states.

“Asked for a list of her current staff members, McCray’s office last month provided the names of eight full-time employees who together collect roughly $1.1 million in salaries through the office of the mayor. But according to current and former employees in the Mayor’s Office, as well as public records, McCray’s staff count has actually been 15 throughout much of 2020, with a collective payroll that’s closer to $2 million. A recent departure brought the staff ranks down to 14,” The City added.

McCray is reportedly considering a run for Brooklyn borough president.

“Her team also includes $150,000-a-year senior adviser Dabash Negash, 33, who was recruited in April — at the height of the pandemic and just one week after de Blasio announced a hiring freeze to help close a $7.4 billion deficit caused by the pandemic,” the Daily Mail reported.

Other reported members of McCray’s staff: a $117,000-a-year speechwriter, a $150,000-a-year senior adviser, a $143,000-a-year public relations director and a special assistant from the mayor’s office who makes $115,000. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --