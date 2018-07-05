While CNN Defends Illegals, Fox Host Welcomes Iraqi Hero Who Fought By His Side (VIDEO)

An example of the sort of legal immigrant who has been ignored or overlooked by illegal immigrant-obsessed Democrats is Bakr Ali, an Iraqi man who became personal friends with Fox News host Pete Hegseth when he served in the Iraq War as a member of the U.S. Army.

Hegseth recently paid homage to his friend Ali — who recently completed the lengthy legal process to immigrate to America with his family on a special visa — and invited him to fly from his new home in Houston, Texas to visit New York City for the first time.

“For my family, we are so pleased to be here. They can now improve themselves through education and we have the rights which we don’t have there,” Ali said after Hegseth picked him up from the airport and took him to see the Statue of Liberty.

As for what that famed statue meant to him, Ali said, “You feel like you are part of this country and part of this community.”

.@PeteHegseth takes his Iraqi battlefield ally, Bakr Ali on a tour around New York City pic.twitter.com/h9lzHiDpX2 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 3, 2018

Asked about his reaction to seeing so many American flags everywhere, Ali replied, “These people are proud to be in this country, and you feel as if you are part of these people who love the country and want to protect it. And here is where I want to be.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1