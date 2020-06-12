Where’s my money? 35 million still waiting on stimulus checks, feds say

An estimated 30 million to 35 million people in the United States are still waiting on federal coronavirus relief payments, CBS News reports.

The payments of $1,200 per person or $2,400 per couple, plus money for each minor child, have been going out to those who qualify since April, CNBC reported.

“The Trump Administration has delivered 159 million economic impact payments worth more than $267 billion to Americans in record time,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in a statement last week, according to the network.

(…)

A report by the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee breaks down some of the reasons that millions of Americans still haven’t received checks, MarketWatch reports.

The panel found 13 million to 18 million people don’t earn enough each year to qualify for the relief payments, the report says.

Of those who do qualify, many do not file tax returns for a variety of reasons, leaving the Internal Revenue Service with no way to find them to deliver their stimulus payments. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --