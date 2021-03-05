‘Where is all that money going?’ Michael Brown’s father says Black Lives Matter abandoned Ferguson activists, demands $20 million

The father of Michael Brown Jr., whose death sparked nationwide protest in 2014, is accusing the Black Lives Matter movement of abandoning Ferguson activists and demanding $20 million for community improvement projects.

Michael Brown Sr. released a joint statement with Tory Russell, the director of the International Black Freedom Alliance (IBFA), on Tuesday demanding some of the millions raised by BLM be handed over to activists in Ferguson, Missouri, where 18-year-old Brown Jr. was killed.

“Thousands of other youth activists in their 20s and 30s have been out in the streets protesting for months and months, and years and years. Still forgotten,” Russell said in a video released on Twitter.

Today our co-founder, #Ferguson frontline organizer @VanguardTNT alongside #MikeBrown‘s father demands 20 million from #BlackLivesMatter in order to continue the work they and other have been doing since the uprising since 2014. pic.twitter.com/4rDA28ZKnB — TheIBFA (@THEIBFA) March 2, 2021

“We’re asking that Black Lives Matter leadership funds $20 million for Ferguson organizers, organizations and community foundations to do the work,” he added.

The statement was in response to a report by the Associated Press that BLM had raised over $90 million in donations to fight systemic racism in 2020.- READ MORE

