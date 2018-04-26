When Will Congress Divulge Ugly FBI Texts to Public?; Recovered Strzok-Page text messages delivered to congressional committees

Recovered text messages exchanged by anti-Trump FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page have been delivered to at least five congressional committees, sources familiar with the situation told Fox News Thursday.

The messages were transmitted to lawmakers three months after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced that his office had recovered communications between Strzok and Page over the period between Dec. 14, 2016 and May 17, 2017.

The committees that have received the messages from the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General include the House Judiciary Committee the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Events that took place during that period included President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the firings of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James Comey and the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate alleged Trump campaign collusion with Russian officials during the 2016 election.

