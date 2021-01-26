When Politicians Were Threatened, They Acted. When You Were Threatened, They Turned Away. Why?

Think back to the spring and summer of 2020. In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Black Lives Matter protests broke out across the country. These morphed into violent riots in multiple cities, which continued for months on end. At every opportunity, the legacy media presented “examples” of police brutality which were often false or misleading, including mischaracterizing the seemingly justified use of force against Rayshard Brooks and Jacob Blake. The result? Further protests, further riots.

As the violence continued, many Democrats attempted to distance themselves from the events. Others joined the legacy media and subtly or overtly justified the violence. However, there was one common theme visible across the entire Left — it was simply unthinkable that the violence be suppressed.

When riots continued in American cities, with local governments apparently failing to act, Trump’s call to employ the National Guard to restore law and order was met with derision. Such threats were presented as examples of authoritarianism, a further warning of Trump’s true fascist tendencies which simply must be stopped.

Indeed, when Tom Cotton — a sitting United States Senator and Army veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq — wrote an op-ed for the New York Times titled, “Send In the Troops,” it sparked such a backlash that James Bennet, the Times’ opinion editor, resigned. The newspaper then backed away from its initial defense of Cotton’s piece, blaming a “rushed editorial process” which “led to the publication of an op-ed that did not meet our standards.”

To summarize, as violent riots broke out for months across the country, politicians rejected the need to use force in order to return law and order to the streets. Those who lost homes, businesses, or even their lives were not worth defending.

