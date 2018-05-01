WHCD Comedian Knocks Trump — He Punches Back Twice as Hard

Michelle Wolf, the comedian who performed at Saturday’s White House Correspondent’s dinner (WHCD), leveled plenty of criticism at President Donald Trump’s administration, but she might not have been prepared for his voracious attacks in the following days.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is DEAD as we know it. This was a total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for. FAKE NEWS is alive and well and beautifully represented on Saturday night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy “comedian” totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is DEAD as we know it,” Trump declared Monday. He referred to it as a “total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1