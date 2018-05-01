True Pundit

WHCD Comedian Knocks Trump — He Punches Back Twice as Hard

Michelle Wolf, the comedian who performed at Saturday’s White House Correspondent’s dinner (WHCD), leveled plenty of criticism at President Donald Trump’s administration, but she might not have been prepared for his voracious attacks in the following days.

“The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is DEAD as we know it,” Trump declared Monday. He referred to it as a “total disaster and an embarrassment to our great Country and all that it stands for”- READ MORE

WHCD Comedian Knocks Trump — He Punches Back Twice as Hard

