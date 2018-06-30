WHAT’S WRONG WITH NANCY? Pelosi trips over ‘soy beans,’ asks reporter to ‘repoot’ question (VIDEO)

What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

As the noose seems to be tightening on her prospects to return to party power after the November elections, the House Minority Leader stumbled over words, suffered brain freezes and stared at reporters during a Thursday press conference.

“Last week, soy bean futures hit a nine-year low,” Pelosi told reporters.

“Soy boyn— soy bean futures hit a nine-year low,” she repeated, attempting to pronounce the words clearly, accentuating each one with a pointed finger. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1