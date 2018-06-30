True Pundit

WHAT’S WRONG WITH NANCY? Pelosi trips over ‘soy beans,’ asks reporter to ‘repoot’ question (VIDEO)

Posted on by
What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

As the noose seems to be tightening on her prospects to return to party power after the November elections, the House Minority Leader stumbled over words, suffered brain freezes and stared at reporters during a Thursday press conference.

“Last week, soy bean futures hit a nine-year low,” Pelosi told reporters.

“Soy boyn— soy bean futures hit a nine-year low,” she repeated, attempting to pronounce the words clearly, accentuating each one with a pointed finger. – READ MORE

