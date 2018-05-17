WHAT’S WRONG WITH NANCY? Pelosi struggles reading Trump quotes — nearly calls president ‘Bush’ again (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi spent a Wednesday press conference offering new reasons why President Trump’s policies are a “raw deal” for Americans, while doing her best to sell an ambiguous “better deal” from Democrats.

Pelosi attempted to build the case that Trump is breaking campaign promises about cracking down on the cost of prescription drugs and trade issues with China, though the 77-year-old’s meandering monologue was difficult to follow.

“I am pleased to join you here to talk about again a raw deal that the president is giving the American people and the better deal that we are proposing,” Pelosi said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1