Politics
WHAT’S IN A NAME: ‘Hillary’ A Hugely Unpopular Name For Babies
One would think that with the advent of Bill Clinton’s presidency and her consequent career as a presidential candidate and Secretary of State, as well as her legions of adoring fans, Hillary Clinton’s ubiquitous presence would engender a plethora of people naming their daughters after her.
You would be wrong. Check this out:
What a chart pic.twitter.com/kwDiLOqnT5
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 28, 2017
To make matters more embarrassing for Hillary, according to the site which offered the graph, the name Hillary ranked 1364th of all names, and only 1 of every 10,273 babies received the name in 2016, as opposed to the straight-line graph of recent years for Hillary. – READ MORE
