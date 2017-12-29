True Pundit

WHAT’S IN A NAME: ‘Hillary’ A Hugely Unpopular Name For Babies

One would think that with the advent of Bill Clinton’s presidency and her consequent career as a presidential candidate and Secretary of State, as well as her legions of adoring fans, Hillary Clinton’s ubiquitous presence would engender a plethora of people naming their daughters after her.

You would be wrong. Check this out:

To make matters more embarrassing for Hillary, according to the site which offered the graph, the name Hillary ranked 1364th of all names, and only 1 of every 10,273 babies received the name in 2016, as opposed to the straight-line graph of recent years for Hillary. – READ MORE

