WHAT’S GOING ON WITH JUSTIN TRUDEAU’S EYEBROW? (VIDEO)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to be losing an eyebrow when speaking with reporters on Thursday at the G7 Summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Trudeau addressed reporters at the summit, and Trudeau trashed the United States for implementing new metal tariffs on U.S. allies. However, Twitter users pointed out that during his screed it looked like he may have been losing a fake eyebrow.

Justin Trudeau’s left eyebrow detached after meeting Trump — so what? These days, who doesn’t wear fake eyebrows? pic.twitter.com/EZTeYllCrH — Mike (@Doranimated) June 10, 2018

The original video on the Canadian public access channel, CPAC, showed that the weird eyebrow situation was, in fact, real. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1