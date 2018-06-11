True Pundit

Politics TV World

WHAT’S GOING ON WITH JUSTIN TRUDEAU’S EYEBROW? (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to be losing an eyebrow when speaking with reporters on Thursday at the G7 Summit.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Trudeau addressed reporters at the summit, and Trudeau trashed the United States for implementing new metal tariffs on U.S. allies. However, Twitter users pointed out that during his screed it looked like he may have been losing a fake eyebrow.

The original video on the Canadian public access channel, CPAC, showed that the weird eyebrow situation was, in fact, real. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

What’s Going On With Justin Trudeau’s Eyebrow?
What’s Going On With Justin Trudeau’s Eyebrow?

Today's entertainment gossip and chatter

dailycaller.com dailycaller.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: