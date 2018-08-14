What We Know About the Suspected Terrorist Attack Outside the U.K. Parliament

A man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offenses after a car was driven into barriers near the UK’s Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London on Tuesday morning, injuring three people. Police said counter-terrorism officers were leading the investigation and that they were treating it as a terrorist incident.

The collision “appears to be a deliberate act,” according to police, who said the suspect was not currently cooperating.

The suspected attack came months after a spate of similar vehicle attacks in 2017, including one in the same area of the city. Here’s what we know so far:

At 07:37 a.m. a silver Ford Fiesta crashed into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, after reportedly swerving into the wrong lane and hitting a group of cyclists.

Breaking: Big armed police response to car which has cashed into Parliament barriers we are now being moved back pic.twitter.com/rYAqExq6rn — Vincent McAviney (@VinnyMcAv) August 14, 2018

Armed police quickly surrounded the vehicle and arrested its driver, a man in his late 20s, who was the sole occupant. A video showing police vehicles crowding the car quickly went viral on Twitter.