True Pundit

World

What time is it?? Schools removing old-fashioned clocks because kids can’t tell time

Posted on by
Share:

Some British schools are removing old-school clocks because students cannot read them.

Yes, we’re talking about clocks with a “face” and “hands.”

“The current generation aren’t as good at reading the traditional clock face as older generations,” Malcolm Trobe, deputy general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), told The Telegraph. “They are used to seeing a digital representation of time on their phone, on their computer.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

What time is it?? Schools removing old-fashioned clocks because kids can't tell time
What time is it?? Schools removing old-fashioned clocks because kids can't tell time

Some British schools are removing old-school clocks because students cannot read them.

WNYW WNYW
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: