What time is it?? Schools removing old-fashioned clocks because kids can’t tell time

Some British schools are removing old-school clocks because students cannot read them.

Yes, we’re talking about clocks with a “face” and “hands.”

“The current generation aren’t as good at reading the traditional clock face as older generations,” Malcolm Trobe, deputy general secretary at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), told The Telegraph. “They are used to seeing a digital representation of time on their phone, on their computer.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1