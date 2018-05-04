What The Teacher Of The Year Wore To Meet Trump Proves Exactly Who The Real Tolerant One Is

Mandy Manning of Joel E. Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington was awarded the 2018 National Teacher of the Year award Wednesday at the White House. However, through her clothing choice, Manning took the opportunity in a political turn.

While Manning did not say anything to Trump, her clothing choice for the award ceremony spoke volumes. Manning chose to wear a a collection of pins, some of them advocating political messages. One pin read “TRANS EQUALITY NOW,” another pin promoted the Women’s March and another promoted the NEA labor union.

Trump made no mention of the political statement Manning was sending with her pins and kept the comments at the event politics-free. Trump said, “To Mandy and all of the amazing educators here today: Your tireless dedication doesn’t just inspire your students, it inspires all of us. And I can tell you, it very much inspires me. We honor you and every citizen called to the noble vocation of teaching.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1