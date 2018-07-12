WHAT KAVANAUGH WAS SECRETLY CAUGHT DOING HOURS AFTER TRUMP’S NOMINATION WILL SILENCE THE CRITICS

President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night.

A passerby spotted the new Supreme Court nominee on her way home from work Wednesday night, and sent these pictures to The Daily Caller News Foundation. Kavanaugh was serving meals to the homeless outside Catholic Charities in downtown Washington, less than 48 hours after he was tapped to succeed Justice Anthony Kennedy.

According to his D.C. Circuit biography, the judge is a volunteer with the St. Maria’s Meals program, which serves hot dinners to the capital’s poor. During his acceptance remarks on Monday night, the judge mentioned that his Jesuit high school education taught him to be “a man for others.” – READ MORE

According to Politico, Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) and Susan Collins (R-ME) were far less confrontational after Trump’s announcement Monday night than they had been with the possibility of Judge Amy Coney Barrett joining the Court.

Murkowski allowed, “Let’s put it this way: There were some who have been on the list that I would have had a very, very difficult time supporting, just based on what was already publicly known about them. We’re not dealing with that.”

Collins said she wouldn’t compare Kavanaugh to Barrett, then added, “It will be very difficult for anyone to argue that he’s not qualified for the job. He clearly is qualified for the job. But there are other issues involving judicial temperament and his political or rather his judicial philosophy that also will play into my decision.”- READ MORE

At noon on Monday — nine hours before Trump’s announcement — Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) put out a statement announcing he would oppose the nomination. No, Casey would not carefully weigh the selection, as voters had elected him to do. He wouldn’t hear Kavanaugh out, ask probing questions, then make a considered judgment. Quoting Lincoln, Casey said he “was not elected to genuflect to the hard Right, who are funded by corporate America.” Ah, corporate America, that evil entity that employs 90% of Americans. What scum.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, charged with helping the party win back the Senate, joined the fray. “Kavanaugh is a far-right conservative who is known to be hostile to women’s rights and prioritizes corporations over people,” the group said in an email.

And the DSCC wanted one thing: Money. “Chip in $1 to help elect Senate Democrats,” said the email.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, wanted a bit more.

“Chip in $3 to help Democrats regain a majority in the Senate this November. The only way it will be possible is if we work together — starting right now,” he wrote. “You better believe that with Brett Kavanaugh on the bench, Roe v. Wade, affordable health care, labor unions, and civil rights will all be on the chopping block,” he said. – READ MORE