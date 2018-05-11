‘What is WRONG with you?’ ‘Ellen’ producer CRAPS on release of American prisoners from North Korea

It’s one thing to dislike Donald Trump. But if your Trump Derangement Syndrome is so acute that you can’t even acknowledge and celebrate the significance of North Korea releasing three American hostages, you’re officially sick in the head.

Good news: You’ve been released from North Korea Bad news: Donald Trump will be at the airport when you arrive home — andy lassner (@andylassner) May 9, 2018

That’s certainly our diagnosis for “Ellen” producer Andy Lassner, who marked the prisoners’ release with this – READ MORE

