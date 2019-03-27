What If There’s No Collusion In The Final Mueller Report? Bernie Sanders Refuses To Say (VIDEO)

Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders refused to respond when asked if he would accept Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s completed report into on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election Tuesday.

In a video, shared by The Daily Caller News Foundation, Sanders was seen exiting the United States Capitol, he was asked questions regarding the Mueller report and if he would accept the results of the full Mueller report.

Sanders responded by saying, “No, what we need right now is to see the full report.” When asked if the full report would show no collusion, Sanders said he would not accept the results of the investigation.

WATCH: I just ran into Sen. Bernie Sanders (again) and asked him about the Mueller report. He said “no” when asked if he would accept the results of zero collusion… pic.twitter.com/rzhLcfAWcC — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 26, 2019

Mueller did not find any collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia. However, Democrats are saying they still will not believe the results until they read Mueller’s full report.

Ever since Mueller completed the report, both Democrats and Republicans have called for the full report to be made public. Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said Sunday that anything related to Mueller’s probe should be released to the public.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump on March 4. (RELATED: Nadler Unleashes Massive Document Requests Into Threats Against Rule Of Law)

Nadler sent the requests to 81 groups, people and organizations, searching for constitutional abuses and corruption by Trump. The New York Democrat said the requests for documents are to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Democrats and cable news pundits have begun to say the Mueller report is a cover up, even though it has not been released.

Follow Henry Rodgers On TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]